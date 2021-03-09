Michigan reports fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for the first time in two weeks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 954 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 598,968. State health officials reported 29 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,699.

Eight of the deaths reported Tuesday came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped by more than half on Monday to just over 17,500 tests completed. That is the lowest daily number of tests in three weeks.

But the percentage of positive tests surged on Monday to the highest level since Jan. 31, reaching 6.01%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 increased. As of Tuesday, 937 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 17 from Monday. Of those, 827 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained steady on Tuesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 227 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 103 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are three fewer COVID-19 patient in intensive care and two more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 3.409 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 1.63 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 1.667 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 82,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Of those, nearly 2.689 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 22,230 cases and 704 deaths, which is an increase of 36 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 15,403 cases and 519 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases and three deaths.

Arenac, 683 cases, 25 deaths and 532 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 7,266 cases, 282 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Clare, 1,412 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Gladwin, 1,266 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 2,474 cases and 100 deaths, which is no change.

Huron, 1,679 cases, 56 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Iosco, 1,133 cases and 64 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 3,605 cases, 72 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is no change.

Lapeer, 4,499 cases and 120 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Midland, 4,524 cases, 63 deaths and 4,321 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Ogemaw, 950 cases and 33 deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 326 cases and 19 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,062 cases, 34 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.

Sanilac, 1,971 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Shiawassee, 3,676 cases, 80 deaths and 3,420 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Tuscola, 2,928 cases, 129 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

