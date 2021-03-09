Advertisement

Park outside: Kia recalls nearly 380K vehicles for fire risk

Kia says it’s recalling certain Cadenza sedans because of a short circuit in the electronic brake control unit.
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, the Kia logo is displayed on a sign at the 2019...
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, the Kia logo is displayed on a sign at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - (3/9/21) - Kia is telling owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine compartment fire.

The Korean automaker is recalling certain 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans to fix the problem.

The company says a short circuit in the electronic brake control unit can cause excessive current, increasing the risk of a fire. Owners should also park them away from structures until repairs are done.

The company says the recalled vehicles are not equipped with Kia’s Smart Cruise Control system. Owners could see dashboard warning lights or smell a burning odor before the problem happens.

Owners will be notified starting April 30. Dealers will replace fuses in the electrical junction box.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

