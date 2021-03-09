Police chase leads to possible suspect in Monday’s Flint murder case

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/9/2021) - What started as a traffic stop on a car without a license plate, ended with police in Macomb County possibly catching a suspect in a recent Flint murder.

The car did not stop, leading Sterling Heights Police on a chase until the driver crashed outside a nearby apartment complex.

The agency shared dashcam footage from their officer who pursued the chase.

Lieutenant Mario Bastianelli explained around 6 a.m. Monday, March 8, an officer noticed a black Ford Fusion in front of him didn’t have a license plate. So the officer initiated a traffic stop.

“When attempting to do so, the vehicle appeared like it was going to pull over, then decided not to. And then decided to take off and then a pursuit was on,” he explained.

Lt. Bastianelli said the chase lasted about three-quarters of a mile, at speeds up to 70 miles an hour.

You can see in the video, the driver, now identified as Dominique Moore, swerving into the turn lane to get away.

“Our officers approach the vehicle, obviously with their guns drawn, not knowing what they’re dealing with,” Lt. Bastianelli said. “The driver was trying to make his way out of the passenger side.”

Moore didn’t put up a fight as the officers arrested him. Through the passenger side door, Lt. Bastianelli said officers saw a handgun. They also found credit cards not in Moore’s name and a ski mask inside the car.

“Come to find out the suspect is on parole for armed robbery,” he explained. “So definitely raised our suspicions why he has those items.”

That location in Sterling Heights is about an hour from Cloverlawn Drive, off West Pierson Road in Flint. That’s where Flint Police found a 22-year-old man shot to death Monday morning.

Their investigation so far shows the shooting would’ve happened just before 5 a.m.

“You never know when something so maybe minor, could end up being something so major,” Lt. Bastianelli added.

Sources tell ABC12 a cell phone was also found in the car and it belongs to the 22-year-old killed Monday morning in Flint. The timing certainly adds up, too.

That same source explained Dominique Moore is considered a suspect, but his role in the man’s death isn’t clear.

Sterling Heights Police had no idea. “No, no not aware of anything,” Lt. Bastianelli explained. “Our officers are just being diligent about being proactive, you know, trying to keep our community safe.”

Moore faced a judge in Macomb County Tuesday afternoon on five felonies in the Sterling Heights investigation, including gun charges and 3rd degree fleeing and eluding.

It’s not clear what charges he may face regarding the Flint murder.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.