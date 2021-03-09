Recording studio opens inside Flint’s Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village in Flint is now home to a state of the art recording studio.

But it’s more than just a sound board and sound booth. The new addition is helping students and recording artists achieve their dreams.

“We believe in giving the kids the best of the best of the best. So what does that mean? We bring the best studio designer in, we bring the best builder, the best producer,” said Maryum Rasool, the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village executive director.

The village has had a music program for three years, but nowhere to actually do any hands on learning. Thanks to community partnerships, a donated sound board and a whole lot of dedication, the Antidote Studio was born.

Inside, students in the village’s afterschool program and artists can record, engineer, produce and edit music. Local artists can reserve the studio for $50 per hour, but it’s free to students as part of the music program.

“To see how passionate the students are about this music program, it’s the reason why that’s the opportunity,” said Ashley Mosley, who is the music program coordinator at the village.

She remembers coming in three years ago. The room was abandoned with nothing but four bare walls. Now, both Mosley and Rasool know those walls hold the future for Flint kids.

“They’re leaving with something tangible, marketable that they’re passionate about and that they can also land a job in,” Rasool said.

Call the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village at 810-893-6098 for more information about Antidote Studio.

