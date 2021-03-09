Republicans blast Whitmer’s partial veto of COVID-19 relief spending

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Hours after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed bills that would have limited the executive branch’s authority during the coronavirus pandemic, Republican leaders accused her of trying to preserve “her own self-declared power.”

Whitmer signed parts of the $4.2 billion COVID-19 relief package from the Republican-led Legislature on Tuesday. But she vetoed about $840 million in additional funding for schools and $347 million in funding for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

The Republican package made the school funding contingent on Whitmer signing a bill that would transfer all authority to close schools for COVID-19 away from herself and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to local health departments.

Republicans also made the $347 million in testing and contact tracing funds contingent on Whitmer signing a bill requiring she and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to seek legislative approval for any COVID-19 emergency epidemic orders lasting more than 28 days.

Republican State Sen. Jim Stamas of Midland, who is chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said Whitmer’s vetoes are a blow to schools and small businesses that need help from the bills she declined to sign.

“I am disappointed the governor chose keeping her absolute power over getting more federal money out to our schools and providing relief to struggling small businesses,” Stamas said. “It is a sad day for our system of government, our students trying to catch up and the family-owned businesses trying to survive after being shut down by the governor without a path for reopening.”

Republican State Rep. Thomas Albert of Lowell, who is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, believes Whitmer’s vetoes show her unwillingness to work with lawmakers on Michigan’s COVID-19 response.

“One year after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Michigan, Gov. Whitmer is sending a clear message to the people of our state – she doesn’t care about you or if your livelihood survives the pandemic,” Albert said. “If she cared about anything other than preserving her own self-declared power, she would not have vetoed so much of the Legislature’s $4.2 billion relief plan.”

He said the Republican plan, which Whitmer partially vetoed, was a compromise between their vision of how to spend Michigan’s $5 billion share of COVID-19 relief funds and what her proposal calls for.

“Overall this relief plan is not exactly what the governor wants or what the Legislature wants, but it’s what the people of Michigan need,” Albert said. “I am deeply disappointed the governor has vetoed so much of it, but not surprised. The governor’s history of putting her own political ambitions ahead of the people she was elected to serve began well before this pandemic.”

Whitmer is calling on Republican lawmakers to meet this week and continue negotiations for how to spend Michigan’s remaining COVID-19 relief dollars. Stamas signaled a willingness to talk more, but he still wants Republican oversight on how remaining funds will be spent.

“We have more to do, and I hope the governor will work with us and share her spending plans on how to best invest the remaining federal funds instead of just asking us to give her a blank check,” he said. “We owe it to the Michigan people to ensure our federal assistance is directed to families and small businesses in need.”

