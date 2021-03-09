Saginaw County hosts first COVID-19 vaccine clinic without appointments

CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - Several hundred Saginaw County residents received the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment on Monday.

County health officials hope to schedule more appointment-free vaccine clinics as supplies increase.

The Saginaw County Health Department hosted the clinic at the Chesaning-Brady Fire Department. Appointments were required in the morning, but several hundred people without appointments received the vaccine in the afternoon.

The health department knew some doses would be left over, so officials wanted to make sure no doses went to waste. Saginaw County residents age 65 or older who live in 10 zip codes around the southwestern part of the county received the vaccine Monday.

“We’ve seen an increased dose allocation, and based on what we’re seeing when we call people that have registered on our list that a large majority of them have already been vaccinated,” said Saginaw County Health Officer Chris Harrington.

That’s probably a good problem to have, because it means more shots in the arms of those who haven’t been vaccinated – like Diane Krcciok.

“A lot of people are panicky about getting the shot. I really think that they are afraid. I know I was,” she said.

With four drive-thru lines at the fire department, the Saginaw County Health Department estimates around 500 to 600 people total were vaccinated Monday.

“We’d love to be able to do walk-in clinics that run efficiently, right -- that people just don’t have to wait for long periods of time, because the calling takes a huge amount of resources of our staffing” Harrington said.

A Saginaw County couple was breathing a major sigh of relief after finally getting vaccinated at the clinic in Chesaning. A host of medical issues this past year, coupled with the pandemic, has made life anything but enjoyable for them until now.

”I was willing to drive him wherever I needed to go, and when they called and said it was right here, I couldn’t believe it. We’re just miles from our house,” said Billie Lou Gillespie-Brown.

Her husband, Roger Brown, suffers from a heart condition, dementia, arthritis and other chronic conditions. He underwent open heart surgery just two days before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the Stay Home, Stay Safe order for Michigan nearly a year ago.

That meant Billie Lou couldn’t stay with her husband in the hospital.

“Roger was born deaf and he reads lips, and so to leave him in the hospital with nobody there to really watch over him, it was difficult,” he said.

Roger did well after surgery and his hears OK thanks to his hearing aid. The Browns quickly found they had to adapt like everyone else to a constantly changing pandemic environment.

They had an appointment Monday with the Saginaw County Health Department to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Chesaning, which they’ve long awaited for.

“It means a relief,” Billie Lou said. “But we’re still going to be cautious and keep the mask, but a stress relief.”

They also are relieved that after more than year of not being able to see their grandchildren because of Roger’s condition and the pandemic, they now have something to look forward to.

“I just thank everybody for what they’re doing,” Billie Lou said. “It’s just amazing, the amount of people, the National Guard, the police force and the fire department all giving their time so people can get the vaccine, we just want to thank them.”

The Saginaw County Health Department will be having another COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday by appointment only at the Sears on the corner of Bay and Tittabawasse roads. Nobody will get the vaccine at this event without an appointment from the health department set up in advance.

