Saginaw Valley State University announces free tuition promise starting next fall

Saginaw Valley State University
Saginaw Valley State University(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State University announced a new free tuition program Tuesday for families earning less than $50,000 per year.

The SVSU Cardinal Commitment aims to remove barriers that prevent students in low-income families from attending college. The program provides tuition and all mandatory fees at no charge to students whose family income is less than $50,000 annually.

The Cardinal Commitment will be available to students enrolling in college for the first time beginning with the fall 2021 semester.

“We are proud of our role in welcoming students from a variety of socioeconomic backgrounds and providing them with a high-quality education that prepares them for meaningful careers,” said SVSU President Donald Bachand. “We have maintained the lowest tuition in the state for many years, but the sticker price still causes many families to think an SVSU degree is out of reach.”

He hopes students realize they can complete their degree at SVSU and prepare for a career.

“I hear from employers every day who are counting on us to grow the talent pipeline, and we are committed to doing our part by breaking down barriers,” Bachand said.

