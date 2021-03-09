Advertisement

School reopens day after homemade explosive injures 6

The district says the school was found to be safe after vents and the heating and cooling system were checked.
Empty school classroom
Empty school classroom(Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEWAYGO, Mich. (AP) - (3/9/21) - A high school in western Michigan has reopened, a day after a student accidentally detonated a homemade explosive in a classroom.

The district says Newaygo High School was found to be safe after vents and the heating and cooling system were checked.

Police say a 16-year-old boy brought a homemade explosive to school Monday and accidentally detonated it, injuring himself, four other students and a teacher.

Police say it’s not something that was planned. The boy’s injuries were described as “moderate to severe.” WXMI-TV reports that more explosives were found at a residence and safely detonated by authorities.

