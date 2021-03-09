First South African COVID-19 variant case in Michigan a concern for local health department

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - After the first case of the South African COVID-19 variant was discovered in Michigan, a local health expert is calling this a “critical” time in the pandemic as new cases could rise.

The discovery of the South African COVID-19 variant was announced Monday by the state health department. The medical director for the Central Michigan District Health Department, Dr. Jennifer Morse, said it is concerning.

“Unfortunately, we probably have more of that variant and we’re getting more and more of the United Kingdom variant as well,” she said.

Morse said because these variants are more contagious, it could derail some of the state’s progress on the pandemic.

“We’re starting to see cases plateau and in some areas, we’re starting to see them increase slightly and percent positivity’s are increasing slightly,” Morse said.

COVID-19 restrictions have loosened in Michigan the last few weeks and with some people making plans to travel for spring break, Morse said that new cases could jump when you factor everything in.

“That really could put us towards another spike, or another surge, you know in the next four to six weeks if we’re not careful,” she said.

Morse said the coronavirus does mutate often so having variants is not unusual. She said discovering them does take time.

“There is at least a two to three week delay from when someone is diagnosed with COVID until we know if its one of these variants,” Morse said.

Morse said that samples are sent to state labs if it is suspected that a person could have a COVID-19 variant. She said that usually happens with people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 have traveled internationally recently.

Another way that variants are detected are by testing random samples. Morse said that finding variants in random samples are more concerning.

With these variants being detected in the state, Morse said it is important for everyone to continue to follow all health guidelines to try and slow the spread of the virus by wearing masks, social distancing, and getting a COVID-19 vaccine when eligible.

“We really want to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible to try and stay ahead of the variant’s spread,” Morse said.

The three COVID-19 vaccines are still effective against these variants but Morse said they may be less effective for the South African variant but it is not clear by how much.

