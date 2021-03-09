Advertisement

Staying warm with rain chances moving in

Highs in the 60s
By Brad Sugden
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some clouds roll through today as a warm front passes. This front helps us to warm to the mid 50s to around 60 degrees inland. A SE wind at 5-10mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron in the mid 40s to around 50. Many will see some clearing in the late afternoon and evening.

Tonight we’ll only fall to the low and mid 40s with clouds moving back in. Winds will stay southerly around 10mph.

Tomorrow’s highs are back around 60 degrees with a brisk SW wind. Showers move in with rain being more likely near the Tri-Cities and northward in the morning, then there’s scattered showers for everyone to end the day.

Rain chances linger for everyone into Thursday with highs near 60.

We’re then cooler to end the week.

