Advertisement

‘Umbrella of stress’ on GM staff, 2 years after plant closed

Many are still splitting time between where they work and where their families still live in Ohio.
(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Two years have gone by since General Motors stopped building cars at its massive assembly plant in Ohio.

While some of the 1,600 workers decided to retire or start a new career, most went to GM’s plants around the country as far away as Texas, Tennessee, and Missouri.

But today, many of those autoworkers are finding that their futures are just as unsettled. Worries about the fast-changing auto industry and the stability of their jobs have left hundreds unsure whether to uproot entirely. Many are still splitting time between where they work and where their families still live in Ohio.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan Secretary of State services curtailed for 5 days starting this week
Flint police investigate the scene where a 22-year-old's body was found in the area of West...
22-year-old found shot and killed along Flint street early Monday
Loud boom causes houses to shake north and east of Flint -- but what was it?
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
The Flint Police Department
35-year-old shot in the head at Flint residence

Latest News

Empty school classroom
School reopens day after homemade explosive injures 6
Michigan's attorney general announced the $600 million settlement Thursday.
Attorneys seeking nearly one-third of $641.2 million Flint water settlement
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, the Kia logo is displayed on a sign at the 2019...
Park outside: Kia recalls nearly 380K vehicles for fire risk
On Monday the state says it’s received its largest shipment of vaccines yet, more than 400,000...
Michigan receives largest shipment of vaccines to date