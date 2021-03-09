Advertisement

Unilever nixes normal label from beauty, self-care products

There is no normal in Unilever's world anymore. Some beauty and self-care brands are getting a...
There is no normal in Unilever's world anymore. Some beauty and self-care brands are getting a makeover.(Source: Unilever/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There is no normal in Unilever’s world anymore.

The consumer packaged goods company is dropping the word “normal” from its beauty and personal care products, including the brands Dove, Vaseline and Axe.

Unilever says a study it recently conducted found 7 in 10 respondents felt using the word “normal” on product packaging has a negative impact.

For people aged 18 to 35, that number rose to 8 in 10.

Unilever also says it won’t Photoshop models anymore and will portray people from more diverse backgrounds in its advertising.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan Secretary of State services curtailed for 5 days starting this week
Flint police investigate the scene where a 22-year-old's body was found in the area of West...
22-year-old found shot and killed along Flint street early Monday
Loud boom causes houses to shake north and east of Flint -- but what was it?
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
The Flint Police Department
35-year-old shot in the head at Flint residence

Latest News

Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
COVID bill to deliver big health insurance savings for many
The CDC has new recommendations for vaccinated people that include maskless gatherings.
New guidelines for vaccinated people
Empty school classroom
School reopens day after homemade explosive injures 6
Dr. Georges Benjamin from APHA says that vaccine hesitancy should be addressed in minority...
APHA's Dr. Georges Benjamin says vaccine hesitancy in minority communities must be addressed