United Way of Genesee County provides $1.2 million for COVID-19 relief

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The United Way of Genesee County is donating an additional $1.2 million to help provide COVID-19 relief in the Flint area.

“We were one of about 350 organizations from across the United States to share in about $4 billion worth of giving,” said Jaime Gaskin, CEO of the United Way of Genesee County.

That $1.2 million is coming to Genesee County just days after $200,000 dollars in COVID relief funds were given to Shiawassee County. All the money will be going into the Greater Flint Urgent Relief Fund, which was created for nonprofits to serve the community.

“The United Way in partnership with the Community Foundation and several other nonprofits in the Flint area have established the Greater Flint Urgent Relief Program,” Gaskin said. “Funding nonprofits and organizations doing relief work. Funding basic needs like food, to sheltering folks. Early on we did a lot of PPE, masks and things like that.”

He said these funds are critical as Mid-Michigan heads into what many are calling the final stretch of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re ramping up the economy, getting people back to work, but we’re not over that line yet,” Gaskin said. “The next three months will be critical to get people over that line -- to make sure we have the structure to get people that vaccine and get people healthy. We’ll still have people who need help, but certainly not like we’ve seen during the pandemic.”

Nonprofits can apply to receive part of the grant funding on the Community Foundation of Greater Flint website. Gaskin said applications will be reviewed within a week of being submitted and funds will be allocated as quickly as possible if they are approved.

