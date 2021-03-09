Advertisement

Whitmer orders flags to half-staff on anniversary of Michigan’s first COVID-19 cases

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer orders all flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer orders all flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday to honor those lost to the coronavirus.(Gerald Herbert | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered flags to fly at half-staff across Michigan on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the state’s first confirmed COVID-19 illnesses.

Whitmer issued a proclamation mourning the nearly 16,000 Michiganders who died of COVID-19 over the past year. The flag order coincides with the governor’s request for residents statewide to turn on their outside lights from 8 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in remembrance of COVID-19 victims.

“One year ago, our world changed forever as we confronted the greatest challenge of our generation,” Whitmer said. “By lowering the flags to honor the one-year anniversary of the virus’s confirmed presence in Michigan, we remember the nearly 16,000 sons and daughters, moms and dads, and neighbors and friends who passed away from COVID-19 in Michigan.”

Flags should be raised to their peak for an instant and lowered to half-staff on Wednesday. The process is reversed when flags are taken down for the day.

Flags should remain at half-staff in Michigan through March 20. Whitmer earlier issued a proclamation to honor longtime Michigan Attorney General Frank Kelley, who died over the weekend, by lowering flags to half-staff for two weeks.

Flags in Michigan can be flown at full-staff again beginning March 21.

