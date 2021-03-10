Advertisement

Bay County sees surge of drug overdose cases, 5 deaths in past month

Investigator says death toll would have been worse if not for Narcan
Photo: FDA -- Photo: Pixabay
By Terry Camp
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - While its been a year since the COVID crisis began, another crisis that started long before continues; the opioid drug crisis.

That problem is evident In Bay County, as the overdose calls have skyrocketed over the past month.

“This is a definite public health safety crisis, I think everyone should be made aware of it,” says Ben Latocki, an investigator and drug recognition expert with the Bay County Sheriff’s Department.

There have been 26 drug overdose cases in Bay County since February 9th. There have been five deaths, all men, mostly in their 30′s.

“It could have been a lot worse if Narcan wasn’t available,” says Latocki.

He says eight people were saved by the life-saving medication that reverses an opioid overdose. Last week we told you how Flint had three drug overdose deaths in three days. Its possible the deaths could be linked to the same drug.

“It could be a possibility that there is some heroin going around the community that has fentanyl in it, which is very potent,” he says.

But Latocki also says there could be other reasons for the increase in drug use and overdoses, including depression brought on by the pandemic.

“People losing their jobs, coming on hard financial times, having no where else to turn,” says Latocki.

He says people do have a place to turn, including the sheriff’s department or other law enforcement agencies.

“We participate in a couple of programs where people can come in and simply say, I am a drug user and I have had enough, I need help,” Latocki says.

One of those programs is Hope Not Handcuffs, where agencies link struggling addicts up with an advocate, who connects them with resources and rehab. The program claims its helped 5,300 people since 2017.

“Community members, be alert, watch your friends, watch your neighbors, it could be anybody,” he says.

