Catalytic converters stolen from 20 trucks, SUVs in Clare County

The Clare County Sheriff's Office
The Clare County Sheriff's Office(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the recent thefts of about 20 catalytic converters from vehicles parked around Clare County.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office says the thieves are targeting mostly pickup trucks and large vans or box trucks. The total number of vehicles damaged stands at nearly 20 as of Wednesday.

Investigators have no suspect information for any of the thefts. Anyone with information about catalytic converter thefts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 989-539-7166.

Catalytic converters are a key part of vehicle exhaust systems. They contain a variety of precious metals inside, which make them a popular target for thieves with a high scrap price.

Thieves often crawl under vehicles with saws nearly undetected and cut out the catalytic converters. Vehicles without catalytic converters have very loud exhaust.

