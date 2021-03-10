Consumers Energy seeking another $225 million electric rate increase

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Three months after receiving approval for a $90.2 million rate increase, Consumers Energy is asking for an additional $225 million from customers.

Consumers filed a request with the Michigan Public Service Commission to increase electric rates by $225 million. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel plans to scrutinize the request and represent customers before the commission to make sure the rate increase is justified.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, my office took price-gouging very seriously to protect residents from being taken advantage of, and we will maintain that effort now to protect ratepayers as well,” Nessel said. “Families should not have to choose between paying exorbitant utility bills or paying for their rent, medicine, food, clothing and for other essential things.”

The $225 million increase would lead to a 9% annual increase for most residential electric customers on Consumers Energy.

The Michigan Public Service Commission has the authority to reduce or reject rate increase requests that are not reasonable, prudent or a benefit to Consumers Energy customers.

Nessel said her office helped reduce Consumers’ last electric rate increase request by $154 million, or 60% of what the utility originally requested.

Consumers Energy provides electricity to about 1.9 million customers in the Lower Peninsula, including nearly all of Mid-Michigan west of Tuscola County and the Thumb region.

