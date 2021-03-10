EMS crews leaving Narcan behind after overdose calls in more Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A program allowing emergency medical crews to leave Narcan doses with overdose patients is expanding to 12 more Michigan counties.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services started the program after noticing a sharp increase in the number of overdose calls around the state during the coronavirus pandemic. EMS crews responded to 33% more overdoses in May 2020 compared to the previous month.

The EMS Leave Behind Naloxone Program allows ambulance crews to provide overdose patients, their families, friends or bystanders with extra Narcan. Narcan is the brand name for naloxone, which reverses the effects of opioids and quickly can stop an overdose before the patient dies.

There are 10 medical control authorities supervising EMS crews in 20 Michigan counties currently participating in the Narcan leave behind program. Twelve more medical control authorities covering 16 counties are planning to join the program soon.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has unfortunately exacerbated the opioid epidemic and people are losing their lives,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “This program will help prevent fatal overdose by distributing naloxone to people at highest risk.”

The EMS Narcan leave behind program is paid for with funding from Vital Strategies.

“Having naloxone on hand can make the difference between someone living or dying from an overdose,” said Esther Mae Rosner, program officer at Vital Strategies. “We applaud MDHHS for teaming up with EMS to get this life saving medication to people that need it.”

