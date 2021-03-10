Advertisement

Genesee County setting up COVID-19 phone bank for vaccine appointments

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Health Department is in the process of setting up a call center to make sure everyone waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine won’t miss out.

Health officials want to have it up and running as soon as possible. Right now, they’re asking Genesee County residents to look out for calls coming from an 810 area code if they registered to receive the vaccine.

The health department is accepting registration for Genesee County residents age 50 to 65. People in that age group with chronic health conditions are eligible for the vaccine now while everyone else in that age group will become eligible on March 22.

Everyone age 65 or older in Michigan has been eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine since February.

The health department says 15,000 people in the 50 to 65 age group already have registered for the vaccine, but they expect many more as word circulates that they can sign up.

”We’re sure that we haven’t gotten that message that you can register out to everyone. So anybody that’s in that group that hasn’t registered should go to our website and make sure that they register for a vaccine if they’re interested,” said Deputy Health Officer Kayleigh Blaney.

The health department says its mass vaccination clinic last weekend at the new Bishop International Airport facility went off without a hitch. There’s another vaccine clinic scheduled for Saturday, but it’s by appointment only.

Nobody will receive the COVID-19 vaccine from the health department without scheduling an appointment in advance.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan Secretary of State services curtailed for 5 days starting this week
Loud boom causes houses to shake north and east of Flint -- but what was it?
Flint police investigate the scene where a 22-year-old's body was found in the area of West...
22-year-old found shot and killed along Flint street early Monday
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
The Flint Police Department
35-year-old shot in the head at Flint residence

Latest News

United Way of Genesee County
United Way of Genesee County provides $1.2 million for COVID-19 relief
COVID: What does the massive stimulus bill entail for Americans?
COVID: What does the massive stimulus bill entail for Americans?
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths
Saginaw County Health Department.
COVID-19 variant detected in 80-year-old Saginaw County woman