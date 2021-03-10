Genesee County setting up COVID-19 phone bank for vaccine appointments

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Health Department is in the process of setting up a call center to make sure everyone waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine won’t miss out.

Health officials want to have it up and running as soon as possible. Right now, they’re asking Genesee County residents to look out for calls coming from an 810 area code if they registered to receive the vaccine.

The health department is accepting registration for Genesee County residents age 50 to 65. People in that age group with chronic health conditions are eligible for the vaccine now while everyone else in that age group will become eligible on March 22.

Everyone age 65 or older in Michigan has been eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine since February.

The health department says 15,000 people in the 50 to 65 age group already have registered for the vaccine, but they expect many more as word circulates that they can sign up.

”We’re sure that we haven’t gotten that message that you can register out to everyone. So anybody that’s in that group that hasn’t registered should go to our website and make sure that they register for a vaccine if they’re interested,” said Deputy Health Officer Kayleigh Blaney.

The health department says its mass vaccination clinic last weekend at the new Bishop International Airport facility went off without a hitch. There’s another vaccine clinic scheduled for Saturday, but it’s by appointment only.

Nobody will receive the COVID-19 vaccine from the health department without scheduling an appointment in advance.

