Gov. Whitmer planning press conference and tribute on COVID-19 anniversary

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is offering an update on Michigan’s COVID-19 response and a tribute to the nearly 16,000 residents who died from the illness on the anniversary of the state’s first confirmed cases.

Whitmer is talking part in a press conference with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday from Lansing. ABC12 News will air the event live and stream it online at on Facebook.

One year ago on Wednesday, Whitmer announced Michigan’s first two confirmed COVID-19 illnesses. Two days later, she announced that all K-12 schools statewide were closing -- eventually lasting nearly a year from many schools -- and other restrictions went into place.

Whitmer’s administration has prepared a tribute video to the nearly 16,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in Michigan and the families who have been affected over the past year. That will air at the end of Wednesday’s press conference.

In addition to offering an update on Michigan’s coronavirus battle, Whitmer and Khaldun also will make special remarks honoring the anniversary of the illness reaching the state.

