Advertisement

Group plans to help those who’ve lost their unemployment benefits

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Thousands of Michigan workers without jobs are about to lose their unemployment benefits.

The state says they will no longer offer additional weeks of unemployment benefits to those struggling during the pandemic.

Michigan’s unemployment rate is so low it triggered an end to the program.

GST Michigan Works says they have a plan to help connect people with work or resources they need.

“We have a whole team of career coaches who are extremely qualified and passionate individuals love working with people kind of meeting them where they’re at and understanding maybe if they have some barriers that they’re working through to get to employment,” said Jessica Billiau, Chief Services Officer at GST Michigan Works.

Billiau says they are partners with the state and have been doing everything they can to help point people in the right direction in hopes to get them back up on their feet.

“I think one really important thing that we do, by being a partner that is just providing hope for people and letting them know that there are opportunities that are out there.”

Billiau says no matter what situation an individual is going through she suggests that you reach out to the GST Michigan Works and they will do what they can to help.

“There’s always the opportunity. That’s why we always say the best thing to do is just call first, and let’s figure out where you’re at and make sure we get you connected to the right person.”

For more details about GST Michigan Works head to its website, https://gstmiworks.org/

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan Secretary of State services curtailed for 5 days starting this week
Loud boom causes houses to shake north and east of Flint -- but what was it?
Flint police investigate the scene where a 22-year-old's body was found in the area of West...
22-year-old found shot and killed along Flint street early Monday
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Saginaw Valley State University
Saginaw Valley State University announces free tuition promise starting next fall

Latest News

Thousands of Michigan workers without jobs are about to lose their unemployment benefits. GST...
Group plans to help those who've lost their unemployment benefits
A Genesee County resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Bishop International Airport.
Genesee County setting up COVID-19 phone bank for vaccine appointments
Saginaw Valley State University
Saginaw Valley State University free tuition promise is a relief for incoming freshman
A Genesee County resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Bishop International Airport.
Genesee County setting up COVID-19 vaccine phone bank to set appointments