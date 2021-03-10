Group plans to help those who’ve lost their unemployment benefits

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Thousands of Michigan workers without jobs are about to lose their unemployment benefits.

The state says they will no longer offer additional weeks of unemployment benefits to those struggling during the pandemic.

Michigan’s unemployment rate is so low it triggered an end to the program.

GST Michigan Works says they have a plan to help connect people with work or resources they need.

“We have a whole team of career coaches who are extremely qualified and passionate individuals love working with people kind of meeting them where they’re at and understanding maybe if they have some barriers that they’re working through to get to employment,” said Jessica Billiau, Chief Services Officer at GST Michigan Works.

Billiau says they are partners with the state and have been doing everything they can to help point people in the right direction in hopes to get them back up on their feet.

“I think one really important thing that we do, by being a partner that is just providing hope for people and letting them know that there are opportunities that are out there.”

Billiau says no matter what situation an individual is going through she suggests that you reach out to the GST Michigan Works and they will do what they can to help.

“There’s always the opportunity. That’s why we always say the best thing to do is just call first, and let’s figure out where you’re at and make sure we get you connected to the right person.”

For more details about GST Michigan Works head to its website, https://gstmiworks.org/

