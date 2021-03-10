Mayor: Councilman Mays’ lawsuit thrown out, cost Flint $24,000 to defend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mayor Sheldon Neeley says a federal judge rejected a lawsuit filed by Flint City Councilman Eric Mays, but the city still had to spend $24,000 to defend itself in court.

Mays filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court last year after he was removed from a City Council meeting. Mays was arrested and taken from the March 4, 2020, Flint City Council meeting in handcuffs. Council members also banned him from meetings for 30 days.

Mays, who represents the city’s First Ward, claimed his constitutional rights had been violated and asked the court for $1 million in damages.

U.S. District Judge Bernard A. Friedman ruled that the city is protected by legislative immunity and Mays was removed from the meeting due to his own behavior. Friedman noted that transcripts of four meetings showed Mays was “argumentative and disruptive.”

Neeley said the city’s legal department spent about $24,000 defending Flint in the lawsuit. A 2019 lawsuit brought by Mays cost the city an additional $20,000 in legal fees, according to Neeley.

“This was an unfortunate waste of time and resources that ultimately hurts the city of Flint and the people who reside here,” Neeley said. “These dollars could have gone toward services to benefit the residents of Flint. It is time for all of us to lead with good will and to uphold the public interest.”

He was pleased by the judge’s ruling, which upheld the City Council’s authority to discipline its members.

“It is my prayer and hope that we can all -- both the council and administration -- will put our total combined efforts, time, intellect and resources to benefiting the people of the city of Flint,” Neeley said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.