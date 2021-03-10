Michigan House passes new bills to replace measures Gov. Whitmer vetoed

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Republican-led Michigan House approved new bills Wednesday replacing more than $650 million in federal COVID-19 funding that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed on Tuesday.

After the Legislature passed a $4.2 billion plan to spend Michigan’s share of about $5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds, Whitmer only signed bills allowing for $2.4 billion in spending. She vetoed the rest over contingencies Republicans included in the bills.

Republicans made funding for schools contingent on Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services agreeing to give up control over closing schools for COVID-19. That responsibility would shift to local health departments under the Republican plan.

Additional funding for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, testing and contact tracing was contingent on Whitmer signing a separate bill requiring legislative approval for any Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic orders lasting more than 28 days.

Republican State Rep. Thomas Albert of Lowell, who is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said lawmakers introduced and approved bills on Wednesday providing $650 million in COVID-19 relief funding. The bills partially replace those that Whitmer vetoed.

He said the bills give Whitmer a second chance to “do the right thing for Michigan students, families and job providers.”

The new bills include $405 million to support employers through the business survival program, $150 million to support the Michigan Unemployment Trust Fund, $10 million to help schools provide summer learning programs and $87 million to help non-public schools pay added COVID-19 expenses.

“The governor has made a lot of misleading claims, so I want to be clear -- none of these specific measures were connected in any way to disputes over gubernatorial powers, but she chose to veto them anyway,” Albert said.

The Michigan House approved the bills on Wednesday, so they head to the Michigan Senate for consideration. They would have to pass there before Whitmer can decide whether to sign or veto them.

Whitmer’s administration requested to meet with Republican legislative leaders this week to negotiate how to spend the rest of Michigan’s federal COVID-19 relief funds. Albert responded Wednesday with a sharply worded letter, saying lawmakers will provide Whitmer as much input on spending as she provided lawmakers input on COVID-19 orders.

“The governor’s overall objection to this relief seems to be that she didn’t have input and wasn’t able to negotiate on the policy,” Albert said. “I wonder if the governor now knows how the rest of us have felt for the past year. If the governor wants input on the budget then maybe the people should have a voice. They support this critical funding.”

He is calling for well defined parameters of when Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will withdraw all COVID-19 orders.

“We must provide this funding – and we must return to the proper constitutional separation of powers and end this self-proclaimed unilateral governance by executive decree,” Albert said.

