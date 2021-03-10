Moolenaar votes against $1.9 trillion bill, says it barely addresses COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Congressman John Moolenaar was among the 211 Republicans to vote against the $1.9 trillion spending bill aimed at ending the coronavirus pandemic and getting the U.S. economy back on track.

The Midland Republican said less than 9% of spending in the bill is allocated for distributing COVID-19 vaccines, testing supplies and battling the mental health crisis caused by restrictions aimed at curbing the illness over the past year.

The U.S. House voted 220-211 nearly along party lines to grant final approval of the spending bill Wednesday. It now heads to President Joe Biden for his signature, which likely will occur later this week.

The bill includes $1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans, extension of a $300 weekly unemployment benefit through September, expanded tax credits, housing assistance and aid for schools.

Moolenaar pointed out that more than $1 trillion from the two major COVID-19 relief packages that passed Congress and former President Donald Trump signed into law last year remains unspent.

“Nearly all of this legislation passed by the Democrats is a pork barrel list of priorities that is unrelated to the pandemic,” said Moolenaar. “Ninety-five percent of the money that is in this bill for schools will not even be used this year. So Democrats are taking the money from taxpayers now and not even giving it to schools until years later.”

Republicans in Congress proposed a much smaller COVID-19 aid bill with a requirement that all schools nationwide reopen, but Democrats who control both chambers voted it down in favor of the larger bill that Biden proposed.

“Vaccines are now more widely available and cases are way down,” Moolenaar said. “It’s time to reopen schools and let hardworking Michigan residents safely go back to work.”

