No criminal charges filed after deadly Genesee County cannon explosion

This cannon, which fired properly in this photo, exploded at a Gaines Township residence on...
This cannon, which fired properly in this photo, exploded at a Gaines Township residence on Feb. 6, 2020, and caused the death of 26-year-old Evan Silva of Hartland.(source: Genesee County Prosecutor's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors will not file criminal charges against any for the deadly cannon explosion at a baby shower in Gaines Township last month.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced Wednesday that the investigation into the blast is complete and he will not charge the cannon’s owner or anyone else in connection with the Feb. 6 incident.

The explosion killed 26-year-old Evan Silva of Hartland, who was struck by shrapnel from the cannon after the explosion. He was standing about 15 feet away. Shrapnel also hit the garage and several parked cars nearby.

Leyton said the Michigan State Police investigation into the explosion revealed that the signal cannon is legal in Michigan and the owner had fired it successfully several times. The cannon was aimed toward and open field and did not contain any projectiles.

It appears the cannon’s metal frame exploded for an unknown reason, sending shrapnel flying in all directions. One piece hit Silva in the chest and he died at an area hospital later that night.

Leyton said the investigation did not turn up enough evidence of gross negligence to support a criminal charge.

“This was a terrible tragedy at what should have otherwise been a celebration of new life, family and friends,” Leyton said. “The family of the victim made it clear they did not want to see any criminal charges brought against anyone for what they believe was simply a very tragic accident that no one saw coming.”

