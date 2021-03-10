Program to bring needed COVID-19 vaccine access to vulnerable Mid-Michigan residents

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A few Mid-Michigan organizations will be part of a new community outreach COVID-19 vaccine pilot program designed to help get vulnerable people access to the vaccine.

A total of 22 organizations will be partnering with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Protect Michigan Commission in the program.

One of these organizations is the Bay-Arenac Behavioral Health Authority in Mid-Michigan.

Karen Amon, the director of the integrated services at Bay-Arenac Behavioral Health, said being part of this program should help it to get greater access to the COVID-19 vaccine for the people they serve.

“We serve individuals with mental health issues both developmental disabilities, as well as, mental illnesses and they are susceptible to the disease and also have access problems with health care in general,” Amon said.

Amon said the health authority works in Bay and Arenac counties and serves hundreds of people by working to get them access to health care.

“They not only have emotional and physical barriers that prevent them from accessing health care but they also, especially in our rural areas, have difficulty with transportation,” she said.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Amon said the disease has had devastating effects on the population that they serve.

“We are very aware of the need,” Amon said. “You know, we oversee several specialized residential homes and we partner with providers and you know, the disease has spread through some of those systems and we’ve had some devastating results.”

With the vaccine pilot program, Bay-Arenac Behavioral Health will receive 200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to give out. Amon said its staff will be able to provide the vaccine at certain locations and even at some people’s homes.

“We think it is a very big deal and we think that because of our existing relationships with those individuals, we can assist in a way that maybe others might not be able to,” Amon said.

Amon noted that Bay-Arenac Behavioral Health has been working with the Bay County Health Department already and has been trained and given out vaccines already. She said she hopes that this program will further its mission to help some of the area’s most vulnerable residents.

“So, really, to mitigate the spread of the disease and to assure that the individuals who we are serving are healthy and safe and we can move forward as a community,” she said.

Bay-Arenac Behavioral Health was scheduled to receive the vaccines Wednesday morning. Amon said they plan to begin administering the shots to eligible people early next week.

The Saginaw County Health Department, Region VII Area Agency on Aging, and Alma Family Practice are other Mid-Michigan organizations that are participating in the community outreach pilot program.

