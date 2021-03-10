Saginaw County murder suspect found not guilty by reason of insanity

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County judge found the man accused of killing his roommate more than two years ago not guilty by reason of insanity on Tuesday.

Morgan Notestine was accused of killing 66-year-old Wayne McComb and removing his heart in a Spaulding Township home in November of 2018.

Notestine declined a jury trial, leaving it to Judge Manvel Trice to decide his fate. The judge ruled Notestine was legally insane when he killed McComb after two professional evaluators determined he was not criminally responsible for his actions.

The judge ordered Notestine committed to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry near Ypsilanti for up to 60 days. Staff there will evaluate his mental condition and determine what treatment he needs.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.