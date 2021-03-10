Advertisement

Saginaw County murder suspect found not guilty by reason of insanity

Morgan Notestine is awaiting the court's decision on whether he is mentally competent to stand trial for the murder of his roommate. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County judge found the man accused of killing his roommate more than two years ago not guilty by reason of insanity on Tuesday.

Morgan Notestine was accused of killing 66-year-old Wayne McComb and removing his heart in a Spaulding Township home in November of 2018.

Notestine declined a jury trial, leaving it to Judge Manvel Trice to decide his fate. The judge ruled Notestine was legally insane when he killed McComb after two professional evaluators determined he was not criminally responsible for his actions.

The judge ordered Notestine committed to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry near Ypsilanti for up to 60 days. Staff there will evaluate his mental condition and determine what treatment he needs.

