Saginaw Valley State University free tuition promise is a relief for incoming freshman

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State University announced they’re offering free tuition beginning this fall for new students who qualify.

Students whose parents earn a total of less than $50,000 per year can take advantage of the new Cardinal Commitment program. The free tuition offer will be the deciding factor for at least one family touring SVSU’s campus on Tuesday and thousands of others who thought getting a degree just wasn’t possible financially.

“Now that we know the financial burden of the school is not there as much, we can actually focus on our family and coronavirus going on and everything,” said Heather Mcardle, who was touring the Kochville Township campus with her son Nick.

He is possibly thinking of attending SVSU in the fall -- now with one less worry.

“It’s definitely nice to know that I’m not going to have as much to pay off later in life,” Nick Mcardle said.

The free tuition offer is open only to new and incoming freshman students beginning this fall and will renew each year for four years. It includes all mandatory fees charged to SVSU students. They still will be required to fill out a FAFSA.

“This is a way for students to look at a bachelor’s degree as an option for them that maybe they never thought existed before,” said Jennifer Pahl, the director of admissions at SVSU.

But even if students don’t meet the $50,000 or less income requirement, there are still plenty of financial aid options available, including grants and scholarships.

“It kind of helps knowing that he’ll be able to go to school and we won’t have to worry about if his tuition is paid, is he going to be able to eat his meals -- all kinds of stuff like that,” Heather Mcardle said.

Call SVSU at 989-964-2110 or email cfsc@svsu.edu for more information about the Cardinal Commitment.

