Warm & windy today

Warm weather continues! It’ll be warm and windy today with highs for most into the mid 60s! Closer to Lake Huron we’ll be a tad cooler. The record high temp for today in Flint is 65, in Saginaw 64, both from 1977 – we’ll see if those are broken. Winds will be out of the SSW at 15-20mph with gusts to 40mph possible. We’ll see a little sun through the clouds at times, especially further south, while the closer you are to the bay and northward there’s a better chance at seeing scattered showers.

Tonight winds stay out of the SSW at 15-20mph, gusting into the 30s. Temperatures will only drop into the mid and upper 50s! We’ll see some clouds and the chance for spotty showers remain.

Tomorrow brings the better shot at scattered showers – possibly even a thunderstorm – for those further south, while further north you have the better chance at staying dry with more sun. Highs tomorrow will be around 60 with a breezy SSW wind – gusts into the 30s again.

We’re then drier but cooler to end the week.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.