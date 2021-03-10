Whitmer reflects on ‘historic and heartbreaking’ year since COVID-19 reached Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The past year has brought some of the toughest circumstances many Michiganders had to face, but it also brought out some of the best in humanity, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on Wednesday.

One year ago, Whitmer announced Michigan’s first two confirmed COVID-19 cases. She hosted a press conference to mark the anniversary, recounting the difficult times the state endured during the coronavirus pandemic and the hope that comes with three approved vaccines for the illness.

Whitmer called Wednesday a “somber day” to remember the nearly 16,000 Michigan residents who died of COVID-19. She also recalled the unprecedented events of 2020, from the pandemic to massive flooding after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed in May to racial unrest across the nation over the summer.

“The year since has been equal parts historic and heartbreaking,” Whitmer said. “It’s hard to overstate how much we’ve been through together.”

Whitmer remembered the whirlwind of preparing state government for COVID-19 in January and February of 2020, announcing the state’s first confirmed cases of the illness, issuing her Stay Home Stay Safe order days later and enacting stiff restrictions to prevent the illness from spreading.

Whitmer’s administration dealt with a severe shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers a year ago while grocery stores dealt with long lines and empty shelves. She shared stories from across the state of neighbors helping neighbors and businesses offering assistance.

“Even as a deadly virus we pulling us apart, we came together in remarkable ways,” she said.

The United States had only 1,267 confirmed COVID-19 cases a year ago when Michigan’s first cases were reported and not all states had the illness present. That figure now exceeds 29 million a year later.

Michigan reported 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 illnesses in 12 days, 10,000 confirmed cases 11 days after that, 100,000 confirmed cases on Aug. 28 and 500,000 cases on Jan. 4. The state is approaching another milestone of 600,000 confirmed cases.

Key COVID-19 statistics for Michigan leveled off in May and bottomed out in June before gradually climbing through the summer and early fall. June 15 had the fewest new cases in Michigan with only 74 -- the only day since March 19, 2020, with fewer than 100 new cases.

By mid-October, the state again was reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases every day -- peaking at 9,779 new cases on Nov. 20. The state has reached a plateau and numbers are crept upward again in late February and March.

Michigan’s first COVID-19 death was reported on March 18. The death toll increased quickly to 1,000 by April 9, 10,000 on Dec. 8 and 15,000 two months later.

More than 100 coronavirus deaths per day were attributed to the coronavirus through much of April before gradually dropping in May. There were four days with zero COVID-19 deaths in Michigan during July and August before the daily death count climbed through the winter.

The Food & Drug Administration approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in December shortly before Christmas and Michigan dispensed its first doses within two days. The Moderna vaccine was approved about two weeks later while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved in February.

Whitmer said Michigan has reached the second half of the battle against the coronavirus with the vaccines circulating widely.

“We have been through a lot, but I know our best days are ahead of us,” she said.

