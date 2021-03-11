Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for two N.C. children believed to be abducted, headed to Ga.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 4-year-old Easton G. Redmon and 2-year-old...
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 4-year-old Easton G. Redmon and 2-year-old Annsleigh R. Redmon.(WBTV)
By WBTV staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert was issued for two missing children believed to have been abducted in Iredell County, N.C.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 4-year-old Easton G. Redmon and 2-year-old Annsleigh R. Redmon.

Easton G Redmon is a 4-year-old white male, approximately 3 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink/blue checkered button-up shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Annsleigh R Redmon is a 2-year-old white female, approximately 2 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt with gold graphics and cream-colored pants.

The children were last seen on Dobson Farm Road in Statesville and are believed to be traveling to Augusta, Ga.

Officials say allegedly, there is one abductor -- Amanda J Redmon, who is described as a 25-years-old white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige sweater, multicolored leggings, and brown boots.

They are believed to be in a Gray 2014 Honda Odyssey with NC license tag number HAD-6654.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Iredell County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (704) 878-3100, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s believed Dominique Moore may be involved in the shooting that left a 22-year-old dead in...
Police chase leads to possible suspect in Monday’s Flint murder case
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Loud boom causes houses to shake north and east of Flint -- but what was it?
Saginaw Valley State University
Saginaw Valley State University announces free tuition promise starting next fall
Flint police investigate the scene where a 22-year-old's body was found in the area of West...
22-year-old found shot and killed along Flint street early Monday

Latest News

Covenant ICU Nurse Faith Snyder
“It’s the place of a nurse”: Saginaw ICU nurse reflects as Michigan marks a year with coronavirus
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor’s residence
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
FILE - In this March 4, 2020 file photo, a security camera is shown on the second floor of a...
Security camera hack exposes hospitals, workplaces, schools