COVID-19 variant from Europe detected in Genesee and two other counties

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Health departments are confirming the first known cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant in three Mid-Michigan counties.

The Genesee County Health Department says four men and two women in the county all tested positive for the variant in February and their results were disclosed Thursday. They range in age from 30 to 80 years old and live in six different zip codes, which the health department did not specify.

The Central Michigan District Health Department confirmed one person in Gladwin County and another in Roscommon County also tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant. Both of those patients were identified only as females after routine monitoring by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Neither health department has confirmed cases of the B.1.315 COVID-19 variant, which first was detected in South Africa.

The COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant was first detected in the United Kingdom last fall and reached Michigan in mid-January. As of Wednesday, well over 500 cases of the variant have been confirmed statewide -- many of which came at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia.

Health officials say the variants appear to spread more easily from person to person, but they don’t appear to increase the severity of the illness or the likelihood of death. They are concerned that a more easily spreading virus will increase the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations.

The three approved COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective against the variants. Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for the Central Michigan District Health Department, said people can avoid the variants by following basic COVID-19 preventative measures in place for the past year.

“The identification of this more contagious variant in our area reminds us that we must continue to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart and avoiding indoor gatherings,” she said. “Anyone who has any symptoms or may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus, either here or during travel, should get tested and quarantine themselves.”

