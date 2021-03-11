Advertisement

Federal COVID-19 relief bill requires quick release of K-12 school aid after Michigan delay

The package includes $1,400 stimulus payments for some Americans, enhanced unemployment aid and a minimum wage hike to $15 per hour, the last of which the Senate is expected to strip out.
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that has won final congressional approval includes a provision seeking to force states to allocate aid to schools quickly.

The provision is a response to Michigan’s delay in disbursing K-12 funding that was authorized in a previous round of coronavirus funding.

Michigan got nearly $1.8 billion to help schools under the package enacted in late December. But just $839 million -- less than half -- was approved months later when Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed authorizing legislation.

That’s because Republicans tied $841 million of school funding to a measure she vetoed, which would have required her and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to give up authority to close schools for COVID-19.

That power would have shifted to local health departments under the Republican plan. Republican legislative leaders and Whitmer’s administration are going to meet and continue negotiating the spending.

