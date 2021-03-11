Federal COVID-19 relief bill requires quick release of K-12 school aid after Michigan delay

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that has won final congressional approval includes a provision seeking to force states to allocate aid to schools quickly.

The provision is a response to Michigan’s delay in disbursing K-12 funding that was authorized in a previous round of coronavirus funding.

Michigan got nearly $1.8 billion to help schools under the package enacted in late December. But just $839 million -- less than half -- was approved months later when Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed authorizing legislation.

That’s because Republicans tied $841 million of school funding to a measure she vetoed, which would have required her and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to give up authority to close schools for COVID-19.

That power would have shifted to local health departments under the Republican plan. Republican legislative leaders and Whitmer’s administration are going to meet and continue negotiating the spending.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.