Flint Community Schools students returning to classroom beginning Monday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Community Schools Board of Education has voted to authorize a plan for students to begin returning to the classroom on Monday.

Board members voted 5 to 1 Wednesday to move forward with a hybrid model. The district currently is one of the last in Michigan to still be fully remote.

Under the new plan, pre-K through third grade will return to school Monday. Those students will be divided in half by last name -- with each half learning in-person, twice a week and the entire group learning from home on Fridays.

Fourth through 12th graders will join that model on March 22.

A teacher’s union representative said some teachers remain hesitant about taking the next step toward in-person learning, but he said they’re willing to make it work for the students.

“It’s not just academics that they’re losing out on, it’s there’s a lot of social aspects of public education that needed your well being, your mental wellness,” said Michigan Education Association Uniserv Director Bruce Jordan. “All of that really needs to be taken into consideration. I think face-to- face does that.”

Flint Community Schools initially planned to reopen for in-person learning in February, but that was pushed back because there weren’t enough sneeze guards for every desk.

Administrators say shields are in place on all desks that will be used on March 15. The remaining guards will be installed next week in time for fourth through 12th grade students to return on March 22.

