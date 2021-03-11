Flint mayor expects nearly $225 million benefit from federal American Rescue Plan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley expects the city to benefit from nearly $225 million as part of the federal American Rescue Plan.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion spending bill into law on Thursday -- a day after Congress granted final approval mostly along party lines on Wednesday.

Neeley estimates the city of Flint will receive about $99.33 million directly from the bill. The city’s Finance Department estimates Flint residents will receive an additional $125 million in stimulus payments, a larger child tax credit and an expanded earned income tax credit.

The bill also includes a $300 weekly unemployment benefit extended to September and additional housing assistance to prevent evictions.

“This is a big win for our community, and we will continue advocating for Flint and Flint families at all times and in all places,” Neeley said.

He did not announce any specific spending priorities for Flint’s share of funding. City officials are awaiting details of any restrictions on spending the money, but Neeley said the money will help the city recover from the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic crisis.

“These dollars will help alleviate financial pressures caused by the pandemic and help us to continue to move forward in a positive direction,” he said.

