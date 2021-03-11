Advertisement

Flint mayor expects nearly $225 million benefit from federal American Rescue Plan

Mayor Neeley did not announce any specific plans for spending the city’s nearly $100 million share
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley expects the city to receive nearly $100 million directly from the...
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley expects the city to receive nearly $100 million directly from the American Rescue Plan while residents will see about $125 million more.(WCJB File)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley expects the city to benefit from nearly $225 million as part of the federal American Rescue Plan.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion spending bill into law on Thursday -- a day after Congress granted final approval mostly along party lines on Wednesday.

Neeley estimates the city of Flint will receive about $99.33 million directly from the bill. The city’s Finance Department estimates Flint residents will receive an additional $125 million in stimulus payments, a larger child tax credit and an expanded earned income tax credit.

The bill also includes a $300 weekly unemployment benefit extended to September and additional housing assistance to prevent evictions.

“This is a big win for our community, and we will continue advocating for Flint and Flint families at all times and in all places,” Neeley said.

He did not announce any specific spending priorities for Flint’s share of funding. City officials are awaiting details of any restrictions on spending the money, but Neeley said the money will help the city recover from the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic crisis.

“These dollars will help alleviate financial pressures caused by the pandemic and help us to continue to move forward in a positive direction,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
It’s believed Dominique Moore may be involved in the shooting that left a 22-year-old dead in...
Police chase leads to possible suspect in Monday’s Flint murder case
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports highest COVID-19 increase in two months, passes major milestone
Chief Terence Green showed off just a portion of the items Flint Police's Special Investigative...
Flint police chief credits Special Investigations Unit for major drug busts
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a video.
Gov. Whitmer offers tribute on anniversary of Michigan’s first COVID-19 illnesses

Latest News

Gavel
Justice delayed: Jury trials remain on hold in Genesee County
Former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver
Former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver back in politics as leader of national group
Jenny Barbeau pleaded no contest to failing to properly care for several retired race horses...
Saginaw County woman sentenced to 2 weeks in jail for allegedly starving horses
The STING narcotics team works in Crawford, Roscommon, Iosco, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda...
Northern Michigan drug team finds a quarter pound of meth in hotel room