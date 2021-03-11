Former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver back in politics as leader of national group

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Karen Weaver may no longer be a mayor, but she’s taking on an interim role leading the African American Mayors Association.

Weaver recently was appointed the interim executive director of the association, which represents more than 500 African American municipal mayors across the United States. The organization backs policies that strengthen cities, offers leadership tools and provides a forum for mayors to share best practices.

Weaver served one term as mayor of Flint from 2015 to 2019, when she lost her re-election bid to Mayor Sheldon Neeley. She takes over the African American Mayors Association from founding executive director Stephanie Mash Sykes, who is taking a position in the U.S. Commerce Department.

“Mayors are working in their communities to address the health and economic crises brought on by the pandemic,” Weaver said. “During my time with the organization, I will fight for the issues most pressing to mayors nationwide -- including COVID-19 relief, infrastructure, environmental justice, and policing reform.”

Weaver was elected the first female mayor of Flint during the water crisis and helped lead the city back to self rule from state appointed emergency managers.

