Guest speaker told to leave Heritage High School for not wearing mask properly

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A former state representative was escorted out of a Saginaw Township classroom on Wednesday for failing to wear his face mask properly.

Roland Jersevic was a guest speaker at Heritage High School and said he’s been talking to classes there for decades, but never during a pandemic when masks are required. The former Republican state legislator from the 1990s is an attorney and was at the school Wednesday to speak with two Accelerated Program government classes.

In the first class, Jersevic admits he did not wear a mask. A parent of one the students said Jersevic was “sometimes getting up close to the children and made them feel very uncomfortable.”

The parent, who did not want to be identified, also said Jersevic “told the students that he didn’t think masks help in the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and with his engineering background, he says COVID particles can get through masks.”

A teacher, who was wearing a mask, was in the classroom for the presentation.

The high school principal later informed Jersevic that he must wear a mask in the next class. Jersevic confirmed he wore a mask in the second class, but at times incorrectly below his chin. The CDC says for a mask to be effective it needs to cover both the nose and mouth.

School officials say the principal returned to the classroom to tell Jersevic to wear the mask properly. When he didn’t, Jersevic was escorted out of the classroom and told not to return to the school.

“This speaker set a horrible example on how to behave with those in authority and wonders why a speaker of that caliber was allowed into the school in the first place,” said another student’s parent, who also wanted to remain anonymous.

In a phone conversation, Jersevic admitted he is not a fan of mask wearing and refers to the students and their parents who were upset as “snowflakes.”

This incident comes as schools across Mid-Michigan deal with issues related to in-person learning -- from positive COVID cases among students and staff and quarantines because of those cases.

“The guest was given several chances to comply with COVID-19 protocols, did not agree and was escorted from the building,” said Bruce Martin, superintendent of Saginaw Township Community Schools.

Jersevic disputes the claim that he was escorted out of the building.

Martin said the school district is allowing very limited guests into the building on a case-by-case-basis. He said all guest speakers require a pre-approval process before their visit, which happened in this circumstance.

