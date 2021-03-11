Advertisement

Health department: Genesee Co. likely has much more than 6 COVID-19 variant cases

The U.K. variant is known to spread much quicker from person to person.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WJRT) - (3/11/2021) - The U.K. variant of COVID-19 is in Genesee County. The Health Department confirmed six cases Thursday.

But these six people tested positive for coronavirus between February 1st and 22nd.

So ABC12 asked the County Health Department how much higher the actual case count could be right now.

It’s an answer the Department can’t easily give due to how the sample testing is conducted.

But, because this U.K. variant is known to spread from person to person much quicker, Genesee County’s Deputy Health Officer said there are likely more than just the six confirmed cases right now.

“Just because all samples are not sent down for genotyping,” Kayleigh Blaney explained.

That’s the process that tests for the U.K. variant. Blaney said it’s done at state laboratories or the CDC. But genotyping is very time consuming and expensive, so in Michigan only 10-percent of the positive COVID-19 samples are sent to be tested.

“Which is pretty high for a state,” she said. “So we actually have very good surveillance in terms of how many are being genotyped in Michigan. So our state lab in conjunction with the CDC types the positive samples that come in.”

Another way Blaney said the Department is keeping an eye on the U.K. variant’s transmission is watching the County’s case count

“If we start to see case counts rising at a higher level, that’s also possibly an indication that the variant might be more prevalent than what we’re detecting based on the genotyping,” she said.

Taking a look at the positive cases for the U.K. variant in Genesee County, the Department shared the six people are 4 men and 2 women between the ages of 30 and 80-years-old.

None of them are related. They actually all live in 6 different zip codes, meaning the cases are spread throughout Genesee County.

Two people are hospitalized.

And while they’re still investigating the cases, Blaney mentioned they do know at least one person traveled somewhere in the United States before testing positive.

“So obviously we know with a sample having been collected at the beginning of February, that obviously that person in the beginning of February had to have gotten it from someone. So that gives us some information about the fact that there’s at least been low level transmissions since then,” she said.

A reminder from the Department, the same safety measures should be used to protect yourself from the U.K. variant --- washing your hands, wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings.

The Deputy Health Officer said data also shows all three COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the variant.

So Blaney’s encouraging everyone to sign up on as many vaccination lists as you can to get the shots when you’re eligible.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
It’s believed Dominique Moore may be involved in the shooting that left a 22-year-old dead in...
Police chase leads to possible suspect in Monday’s Flint murder case
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports highest COVID-19 increase in two months, passes major milestone
Chief Terence Green showed off just a portion of the items Flint Police's Special Investigative...
Flint police chief credits Special Investigations Unit for major drug busts
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a video.
Gov. Whitmer offers tribute on anniversary of Michigan’s first COVID-19 illnesses

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
White House: Biden to direct states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1
Biden signs COVID relief bill into law
Biden signs COVID relief bill into law
Biden faces border crisis amid surge
Biden faces border crisis amid surge
Biden to deliver primetime address
Biden to deliver primetime address