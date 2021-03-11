“It’s the place of a nurse”: Saginaw ICU nurse reflects as Michigan marks a year with coronavirus

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (3/10/2021)--“Those are the moments that are really tough to get through and we go home and we all cry together about it.”

Moments that came all too often over these last 12 months.

Tonight, as we mark one full year since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in Michigan, we remember its darkest moments: the countless lives cut short, lost time with family and the upending of our lives. We also remember its greatest triumphs: the people who got us this far without the expectation of so much as a thank you.

“It’s the place of a nurse,” Covenant ICU Nurse Faith Snyder related. “You’re right there at the beginning and the end… you just kind of get through it and be strong for that family.”

Healthcare workers – battered, bruised and downright exhausted, staring down a year that tried, challenged and stretched their commitment to the utmost.

“The first weeks were really just a bunch of gossip,” Snyder said. “We didn’t see anything yet. We knew it was coming.”

March of last year…

The Saginaw nurse had just made the switch from the ER to Covenant’s Intensive care unit. In a matter of days, Faith would find herself on the frontlines of a global turning point that would prey upon her worst fears.

“Especially in the beginning, it crossed our mind all the time,” she recalled. “When is it going to be us? When is it going to be our family?”

The situation would disintegrate further. Now at the height of the pandemic, the full time nurse and full-time mother of three was worried sick she would bring the virus home with her and weighed booking up a hotel room.

The conversation turned to the pandemic’s darkest moments.

“We’re still seeing patients pass away. We had some this week,” Snyder related. “I found myself thinking, is this going to be their last meal?”

Months of nothing but bad news, spiraling case counts and an ICU near its breaking point, until finally, something like breathing room, when the crisis finally began to round a new corner.

“We all got our vaccines and now, we feel a lot more hopeful that maybe soon, hopefully, we can be through this,” Snyder said.

And somewhere in this year of the highest highs and the lowest lows: perspective. What’s important in life? A passing glimpse of the world for which Faith fights every day.

“What has this taught you? What are some of the lessons you’ve learned from COVID?”

“We’ve learned to cherish all those little things,” she responded. “I think it’s teaching everybody to appreciate little moments that before, you didn’t.”

A poignant reminder of why we dubbed them healthcare heroes.

