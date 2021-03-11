JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

As a cold front blew through Mid-Michigan early Thursday, scattered rain showers were accompanied by gusty westerly winds. The showers didn’t amount to much, but the winds did a little bit of damage. Scattered power outages resulted from winds gusting into the 50 mph range. Overnight the winds will die down a bit, and skies will be generally clear. Lows early Friday morning will settle into the lower 30s. Our “normal” low is 23-degrees.

We should see a decent amount of sunshine Friday. Some high and mid-level clouds will drift across the ABC12 viewing area from time-to-time, but they won’t be too much of a bother. West to northwesterly winds will kick back up into the 15 to 20 mph range, ushering cooler air into the region. High temperatures for the day will range from the middle 40s in the northern parts of the area, to the lower 50s for the southern parts of the area.

The weekend is shaping-up nicely. We should see a good bit of sunshine, and perhaps more importantly, kinder, gentler breezes. Highs Saturday and Sunday will range from the middle, to upper 40s. While that may sound a little disappointing, keep in mind that our “normal” high is now 41 or 42 degrees. The clouds will be increasing across Mid-Michigan Monday, leading to a chance of a few sprinkles or light showers for the middle part of the week. - JR