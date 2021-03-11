JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

Cloud-filtered sunshine and strong south-southwesterly winds combined to push temperatures through the 60s Wednesday afternoon. A few spots topped the 70-degree mark for the first time this year. Record high temperatures were set at both Bishop and MBS International airports. The previous records in the middle 60s were set in 1977. With the clouds increasing, and with a brisk south-southwesterly wind continuing, lows early Thursday morning will stay in the 50s. That is record territory for the highest minimum.

A few showers will be possible overnight and early Thursday morning as a cold front moves across lower Michigan. The rain won’t be a big deal at all. The bigger deal is that our strong winds will be shifting to the west. This will open the door to cooler air. Highs Thursday will likely surround the 60-degree mark. Those readings will probably occur shortly after the noon hour. After that, temperatures may retreat a little bit as the afternoon wears on. As the cooler air starts to move in, skies will begin to brighten up.

It looks like we should see a good bit of sunshine again for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures, however, will continue to retreat. Highs Friday afternoon will range from the upper 40s, to lower 50s on brisk northwesterly winds. Highs for the weekend will be in the lower, to middle 40s. While that is quite a cooler than where we are now, it is actually just about where we should be. And of note, while the sun shines brightly for the weekend, winds will be light and variable. - JR