Justice delayed: Jury trials remain on hold in Genesee County

Chief Judge Duncan Beagle extended the pause of jury trials to April 28
Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Jury trials were supposed to resume in Genesee County Circuit Court this week, but that will have to wait for another six weeks.

Chief Judge Duncan Beagle extended the pause of all jury trials until April 28. Jury trials have been on hold in Genesee County since key COVID-19 statistics began increasing last fall.

The State Court Administrative Office has set a baseline of new COVID-19 case rates and test positivity percentages required before jury trials are allowed. Genesee County court officials are planning to resume jury trials when they can provide a safe environment for jurors, litigants and everyone else involved in the proceedings.

“With the increased availability of vaccines and optimistic projections about a decline in the spread of new cases, the Court selected a new target date to move forward,” Beagle said.

In the meantime, Genesee County Circuit Court is relying on remote proceedings for some cases and allowing limited in-person court events.

