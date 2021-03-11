Michigan marks one year since first confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Since March 10, 2020, everyone in Michigan has been forced to find a new normal.

The last 365 days probably felt like the longest year for most people. Schools closed their doors for months, health care workers experienced a nationwide mask shortage and life forever changed for so many people.

While Michigan waiting for results of the presidential primary election on March 10, 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference just before 11 p.m. announcing the first two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

“We’re going to hope for the best but prepare for the worst,” she said that night.

Within 24 hours, the state began to see widespread testing and dozens came back positive. The first cases weren’t detected in Genesee County for a few more days, but that quickly changed.

Health leaders around the state were preparing for what other states and countries were experiencing. Government leaders also began shutting down that state, which would forever change our sense of normalcy.

“We’ve taken every step we can to mitigate the virus spread and to keep Michiganders safe,” Whitmer said during a press conference in mid-March 2020. “I have signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency in order to maximize our efforts and assist local governments and officials to slow the spread.”

At the time, there were only 125,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide. By March 11, there were international travel restrictions, the NBA’s season was suspended and the NCAA March Madness basketball tournaments were canceled.

Within just a few days, COVID-19 spread through Michigan, entering most counties and of course changing the world forever.

A full year later, there is new hope. The nation just reached a new vaccination milestone -- the number of people vaccinated has surpassed the number of Americans infected by the coronavirus.

