Michigan reports highest COVID-19 increase in two months, passes major milestone

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for the first time in nearly two months, pushing the state past another major milestone.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,316 new COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 601,284. That is the highest single-day increase in new cases since Jan. 15 and pushed the state past 600,000 confirmed cases on the one-year anniversary of the first cases in Michigan.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said during a press conference on Wednesday that the average rate of new COVID-19 cases has increased for three weeks, reaching 114 per million people every day.

“We are starting to see a slight reversal of some of the gains we’ve made over the past couple months,” said Khaldun.

State health officials reported seven deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,706.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing doubled on Tuesday compared to the previous day with more than 36,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests decreased from Monday’s six-week high, settling at 4.69% on Tuesday.

Khaldun said the percentage of positive tests increased from 3.4% last week to 4.1% this week.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 decreased slightly. As of Wednesday, 929 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down eight from Tuesday. Of those, 826 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Khaldun said 4% of Michigan hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, which is an increase over last week.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators dropped slightly on Wednesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 220 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 102 of them are on ventilators. Since Tuesday, there are seven fewer COVID-19 patient in intensive care and one fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 3.41 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 1.631 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 1.697 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 82,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Of those, nearly 2.753 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 22,306 cases and 704 deaths, which is an increase of 76 cases.

Saginaw, 15,446 cases and 520 deaths, which is an increase of 43 cases and one death.

Arenac, 685 cases, 25 deaths and 532 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Bay, 7,300 cases, 282 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 34 cases.

Clare, 1,412 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is no change.

Gladwin, 1,266 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 2,474 cases and 100 deaths, which is no change.

Huron, 1,701 cases, 56 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Iosco, 1,137 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Isabella, 3,613 cases, 72 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Lapeer, 4,526 cases and 120 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Midland, 4,535 cases, 63 deaths and 4,321 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Ogemaw, 954 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Oscoda, 326 cases and 19 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,066 cases, 34 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Sanilac, 1,986 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,688 cases, 80 deaths and 3,420 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Tuscola, 2,935 cases, 129 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.