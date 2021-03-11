Advertisement

Michigan taking applications for home heating assistance

The inside of a furnace
The inside of a furnace
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As the cold winter months draw to a close, Michiganders who need help paying their heat bills can begin applying for assistance from the state.

The Michigan Department of Treasury is taking applications for the Home Heating Credit. The program is available to low-income, deaf, blind, disabled and senior citizens in Michigan, regardless of whether they filed a state income tax return.

“If you’re eligible for the Home Heating Credit, I strongly encourage you to apply,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “This credit can help keep you warm during our cold seasons, allowing you to spend your money on other important things. Please don’t hesitate to seek out assistance if you think you’re eligible.”

Applications for the Home Heating Credit can be filed electronically through the state’s e-File system. Forms or instructions can be found on the Treasury Department website, by calling 517-636-4486, at many municipal libraries and at Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offices.

Applications must be received by Sept. 30 to receive payment assistance for the current winter season.

The Treasury Department processed more than 270,400 Home Heating Credit claims in 2020, totaling more than $58.3 million. The average credit was $216.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
It’s believed Dominique Moore may be involved in the shooting that left a 22-year-old dead in...
Police chase leads to possible suspect in Monday’s Flint murder case
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a video.
Gov. Whitmer offers tribute on anniversary of Michigan’s first COVID-19 illnesses
Chief Terence Green showed off just a portion of the items Flint Police's Special Investigative...
Flint police chief credits Special Investigations Unit for major drug busts
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports highest COVID-19 increase in two months, passes major milestone

Latest News

Jenny Barbeau pleaded no contest to failing to properly care for several retired race horses...
Saginaw County woman sentenced to 2 weeks in jail for allegedly starving horses
The STING narcotics team works in Crawford, Roscommon, Iosco, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda...
Northern Michigan drug team finds a quarter pound of meth in hotel room
A former student of Bishop Kelley Catholic School in Lapeer filed a lawsuit alleging that a...
Lapeer teen sues Catholic church and school, claiming a priest raped him 10 years ago
Flint Community Schools
Flint Community Schools students returning to classroom beginning Monday