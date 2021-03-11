Michigan taking applications for home heating assistance

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As the cold winter months draw to a close, Michiganders who need help paying their heat bills can begin applying for assistance from the state.

The Michigan Department of Treasury is taking applications for the Home Heating Credit. The program is available to low-income, deaf, blind, disabled and senior citizens in Michigan, regardless of whether they filed a state income tax return.

“If you’re eligible for the Home Heating Credit, I strongly encourage you to apply,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “This credit can help keep you warm during our cold seasons, allowing you to spend your money on other important things. Please don’t hesitate to seek out assistance if you think you’re eligible.”

Applications for the Home Heating Credit can be filed electronically through the state’s e-File system. Forms or instructions can be found on the Treasury Department website, by calling 517-636-4486, at many municipal libraries and at Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offices.

Applications must be received by Sept. 30 to receive payment assistance for the current winter season.

The Treasury Department processed more than 270,400 Home Heating Credit claims in 2020, totaling more than $58.3 million. The average credit was $216.

