Morrice Area Schools eagerly await funding from $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan

MORRICE, Mich. (WJRT) - Help is on the way for school districts across the country and state, who are preparing for an influx of COVID-19 relief money.

This is all due to the passage of the American Rescue plan by Congress today. But now the question is, what will districts do with the money?

School districts want to provide summer school programs to help get kids caught up from learning loss caused by online learning during the coronavirus pandemic. But Morrice Area Schools Superintendent Michelle Falcon wants to take it a step further and make it fun.

”I think all of us through this pandemic know that morale is low -- and not just at schools, but maybe at home because a lot of our students are being schooled from home,” she said.

Falcon said her district is expecting about $250,000 in COVID-19 relief money.

“We need reading, writing and arithmetic. We need science, we need social studies -- but we need fun,” she said.

Falcon believes having fun doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. She wants to create a summer school program that isn’t just about being eyeballs deep in a textbook.

“A hybrid in-school model, where we have core classes and then some fun hands-on classes,” she said.

Falcon didn’t want to delve too deeply into the kinds of classes they’re thinking of offering, but she’s received some very creative and unique ideas from her staff to help re-engage students.

“The wonderful part about the COVID injection of money is that we’re going to be able to transport students and feed them at least one meal per day,” Falcon said. “We’ll be able to do this a few weeks, if not three to four weeks this summer.”

But there are a couple caveats. Falcon said she has two weeks to submit a plan to the state once the funds become available and the money must be spent before the end of the year.

Because that money is one-time funding, she has to be very careful and strategic about how it’s spent. Also 20% of that funding must go toward addressing learning loss.

