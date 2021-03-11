Advertisement

Northern Michigan drug team finds a quarter pound of meth in hotel room

A man and woman were arrested on drug charges after the bust in Grayling
The STING narcotics team works in Crawford, Roscommon, Iosco, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties.(source: Michigan State Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAYLING, Mich. (WJRT) - An undercover drug team covering part of northern Michigan arrested two people and took more than quarter pound of methamphetamine off the streets during a bust at a Grayling hotel.

The Michigan State Police Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Team, or STING, served a search warrant at the hotel on Wednesday. Investigators found a loaded pistol, a quarter pound of meth, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene on several drug charges. A woman was arrested on a felony drug possession charge.

STING covers Crawford, Roscommon, Iosco, Arenac, Ogemaw and Oscoda counties. Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in those areas should leave an anonymous tip on the unit’s website.

