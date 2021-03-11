Pastor remembers those who lost their lives to COVID-19

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan participates in a statewide tribute on Wednesday night after the Governor asked Michiganders to come together to light up the night to mark the one-year anniversary of COVID-19.

Pastor Stephanie Maxson with the Redeemer Metropolitan Community Church joined the Governor and other Michiganders by turning on her porch light from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. to honor the lives lost by COVID-19 across the state.

“A big portion of our job is to walk with others during their final moments and to support their families. And you can’t do that. And so for them. I think that this is a way to remember the people that have died.”

Pastor Maxson felt so many emotions while reflecting on the past year on how much her life had changed. She also remembered those in her life who have beat COVID-19 and others who had lost the battle.

“We have a member in our congregation that passed, and that is such a helpless feeling. You can’t. You could take your phone calls you can do your text messages, but it’s not the same as just walking up and holding somebody, it’s just there’s really nothing you can do short of that.”

The pastor felt that turning on her porch light was one way she could show her support to those who are grieving.

“Turning on the light to remembering the light that was in the others don’t let their light diminish… Imagine being a family member, maybe going for a walk between eight and nine, and they could see these lights, you know. That might be just brought the need to grieve. This past year and the losses that they’ve had.”

