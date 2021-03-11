Advertisement

Production halted at GM Lansing Grand River plant for semiconductor shortage

The industry-wide shortage has cost valuable production time for all of Detroit’s Big Three automakers and others.
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant(General Motors)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The General Motors Lansing Grand River plant is halting production due to a semiconductor shortage.

The industry-wide shortage has cost valuable production time for all of Detroit’s Big Three automakers and others. Semiconductors or chips, which are found throughout a vehicle from the steering wheel to the seats,

Employees will be covered through the provisions of their labor agreement. In general, impacted represented seniority employees will receive about 75% of their compensation through a combination of unemployment and supplemental benefits. 1,400 employees at the GM Lansing Grand River Plant

“GM continues to leverage every available semiconductor to build and ship our most popular and in-demand products, including full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers. We have not taken downtime or reduced shifts at any of its full-size truck plants due to the shortage. With today’s announcement:

  • We expect San Luis Potosi Assembly (SLP) in Mexico will resume production beginning the week of April 5. The plant has been down since the week of Feb. 8.
  • In addition, Lansing Grand River Assembly will take downtime as of Monday, March 15 through at least the end of the month.

We continue to work closely with our supply base to find solutions for our suppliers’ semiconductor requirements and to mitigate impact on GM. Our intent is to make up as much production lost at these plants as possible.”

The GM Delta Township Plant is not expected to be affected by the move.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
It’s believed Dominique Moore may be involved in the shooting that left a 22-year-old dead in...
Police chase leads to possible suspect in Monday’s Flint murder case
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a video.
Gov. Whitmer offers tribute on anniversary of Michigan’s first COVID-19 illnesses
Chief Terence Green showed off just a portion of the items Flint Police's Special Investigative...
Flint police chief credits Special Investigations Unit for major drug busts
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports highest COVID-19 increase in two months, passes major milestone

Latest News

Jenny Barbeau pleaded no contest to failing to properly care for several retired race horses...
Saginaw County woman sentenced to 2 weeks in jail for allegedly starving horses
The STING narcotics team works in Crawford, Roscommon, Iosco, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda...
Northern Michigan drug team finds a quarter pound of meth in hotel room
The inside of a furnace
Michigan taking applications for home heating assistance
A former student of Bishop Kelley Catholic School in Lapeer filed a lawsuit alleging that a...
Lapeer teen sues Catholic church and school, claiming a priest raped him 10 years ago
Flint Community Schools
Flint Community Schools students returning to classroom beginning Monday