Saginaw County woman sentenced to 2 weeks in jail for allegedly starving horses

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County woman accused of starving racehorses will spend two weeks in jail.

Jenny Barbeau, 45, pleaded no contest to animal cruelty and was sentenced to 14 days in jail with credit one day served and three years probation. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such at sentencing.

Barbeau, whose property is near Freeland in Tittabawassee Township, was charged in 2019 for not properly caring for about a dozen horses, many of which were retired race horses. The horses all were emaciated and suffering from malnutrition, investigators said at the time.

One racehorse named Poof Its Magic was euthanized and 11 others were moved to other farms for treatment.

Saginaw County Animal Control Director Bonnie Kanicki said in 2019 that Barbeau took custody of the horses, but then fell on hard times financially and no longer could afford to care for them.

Barbeau is prohibited from working with animals and must attend an animal rehabilitation program as part of her sentence.

